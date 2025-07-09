Cowboys’ Micah Parsons named top 3 NFL EDGE in coaches, execs rankings
Micah Parsons has proven to be everything the Dallas Cowboys hoped he would be when they selected him in the 2021 NFL draft.
He’s developed into a vocal and emotional leader on defense and has recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons. That sounds impressive on its own, but when you realize only he and Reggie White have accomplished this feat, it makes it even more remarkable.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons teases upcoming personal change
As Parsons enters a contract year, he’s expected to become the richest non-quarterback in NFL history. The Cowboys haven’t been quick to pay Parsons, but they should — especially since the rest of the league knows how great he is.
In a recent poll of NFL coaches and executives, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that Parsons was rated the third-best pass rusher in the league. He finished behind only Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.
It’s not just about the sack total, either. As Fowler states, Parsons commands double teams, which helps his teammates, and still racks up the quarterback pressures.
”His 126 pressures and 31.0% pass-rush win rate since 2023 lead the NFL. He has done this despite facing a 31.5% double-team rate in 2024, highest among edge rushers on this list. He generated a league-high 19.1% pressure rate last season and led the Cowboys with a 24.2% pressure share, the eighth-highest clip in the NFL. His pass rush win rate of 25.3% ranked second overall.” — Fowler, ESPN
Parsons should be in line for another massive campaign, especially after the Cowboys added Dante Fowler, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Solomon Thomas to their defensive line this offseason.
