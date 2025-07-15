Cowboys star Micah Parsons' Defensive Player of the Year odds fall short of top spot
The biggest question surrounding the Dallas Cowboys as the team prepares to kick off training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday, July 21, is when Micah Parsons will ink his blockbuster contract extension.
It is known that Parsons will eventually sign a deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but the timing is a concern.
Parsons has said he will report to training camp, but he left the door open on whether he will participate in on-field drills without a new deal. Despite the uncertainty of when Parsons will suit up, there is no denying he's among the top defenders in the NFL, so Dallas needs to act swiftly.
MORE: Cowboys rookie could be late-round fantasy football draft sleeper
As we gear up for the new season, the oddsmakers are hyping up Parsons for 2025 and placing him just shy of the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.
BetMGM lists Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson as the favorite to win the award at +700, tied with Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.
Parsons checks in right behind at +750, while Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt, who is going through a contract dispute of his own, sits at +850. That means a $100 bet on Parsons to win the award would land you a $750 win.
MORE: Cowboys’ insider selects shocking breakout candidate for 2025 season
If your confident in Parsons and the Cowboys defense this season, it's a risk that will have a major payoff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott snubbed in ESPN top QB rankings
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings
Cowboys’ insider selects shocking breakout candidate for 2025 season
Cowboys' biggest concern heading into training camp for 2025 season
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc