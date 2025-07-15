Cowboys rookie could be late-round fantasy football draft sleeper
The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a fun battle during training camp in the backfield. For the second straight summer, the lead running back spot is up for grabs.
The Cowboys have brought in veteran backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who are getting a lot of the headlines. However, the team drafted two backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, who will be looking to make names for themselves.
Fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue has a lot of eyes on him as he enters his first training camp. However, Richard Paolinelli of Inside The Star believes Blue and Cowboys seventh-round pick Phila Mafah can be fantasy football draft sleepers.
"The sleeper to grab out of this group is Phil Mafah, the seventh-round pick out of Clemson. Mafah is a more physical back and better suited to Klayton Adams’ approach to running the football," writes Paolinelli.
Mafah spent four seasons with the Clemson Tigers, and his senior season was his breakout year. The former Tigers running back rushed for 1,185 yards and finished the season with 8 rushing touchdowns.
Normally, a seventh-round pick wouldn't be getting any hype to be an impact player out of the backfield in their first season. However, the Cowboys really don't have an option they can trust at the moment.
Could Mafah become the diamond in the rough?
