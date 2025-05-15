Cowboys optimistic Micah Parsons contract extension will get done
The Dallas Cowboys have had a successful NFL offseason, but there is still one major cloud hanging over the franchise.
Despite a solid haul in free agency and a splash on the trade market for George Pickens and former first-rounders Kaiir Elam and Kenneth Murray, the Cowboys need to figure out what they're doing with Micah Parsons.
The superstar defender is in line for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
MORE: Cowboys won't close door on making more moves to improve roster
While there have been no substantial talks or progress in contract negotiations, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones is remaining optimistic that a deal will get done.
At least that's the attitude he presented to the media on Thursday when speaking to the media.
"We want Micah here. He knows we want him here," Jones told the media. "I think ultimately we’ll get something done."
MORE: Micah Parsons offers bold win-loss prediction for Cowboys 2025 season
It is great to be optimistic. It's even better to take action and get a deal done. If there is anyone who deserves a blockbuster extension, it is Parsons who has produced every year and improved as a leader in the locker room.
The regular season campaign gets underway on Thursday, September 4, with a trip to Lincoln Financial Field to face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Stephen Jones celebrates Cowboys offseason moves in viral video
We'll have to wait and see whether a deal can get done at the final hour like we saw with CeeDee Lamb just a year ago.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games
NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?
Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is