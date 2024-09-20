Dallas Cowboys star has top-10 selling NFL jersey
It comes as no surprise that a Dallas Cowboys player is in the top 10 for jersey sales. Stars like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb frequently dominate the list of best-selling jerseys.
Their massive fanbase, combined with the Cowboys' media presence and the larger-than-life personalities of these stars, all contribute to their impressive jersey sales numbers.
This time, it's Micah Parsons who makes the list at number nine.
The surprising part is how low he ranks and that neither CeeDee Lamb nor Dak Prescott, despite signing massive contracts, did not make the cut.
The jersey sales could be yet another sign of a fanbase growing tired of the team not meeting expectations.
While it's still early and the Cowboys have the roster to make some noise, the drop in jersey sales and the lower attendance throughout training camp suggest a level of discontent among fans.
