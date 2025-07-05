Cowboy Roundup: Team's most pressing need, Which RB has the edge?
Team's most pressing need
"I’ll stick with what I’ve been saying all offseason: Defensive tackle. Yes, the Cowboys kept Osa Odighizuwa in the fold and that’s a good thing. He’s been their most consistent player on the interior of the defensive line and still has a lot of room to get better. Outside of Odighizuwa, I’m not the most confident in the rest of the room there especially with how much the Cowboys have struggled to stop the run in recent years. I hear the arguments about how teams had more success running outside on Dallas than on the interior, but the Cowboys still gave up 5.1 yards per carry on runs inside and outside in 2024. If you get to the runner before they can reach the outside, you don’t have as many issues defending the outside run."
Which RB has the edge?
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram takes a look at what running backs could be on the roster bubble and who has an advantage in the competition entering training camp.
ON THE BUBBLE (3): Miles Sanders, Phil Mafah, Hunter Luepke
Miles Sanders is about as close to being in the “safe” category as a player could be after a strong showing in OTAs and minicamp in his first offseason with the team, but he remains on the bubble because of his recent on-field performances over the last two years (637 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games). If he had been signed to a multi-year contract in free agency, maybe there would be more confidence in his ability to be a safe option going into camp.
Cowboys Quick Hits
