Former Cowboys' CB Stephon Gilmore reveals plans for 2025 season

Stephon Gilmore, who spent the 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys, revealed his intentions for playing in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore celebrates his interception against the Giants with Trevon Diggs.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore celebrates his interception against the Giants with Trevon Diggs. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Stephon Gilmore proved to be a great addition for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 offseason. Added to build their depth at cornerback, Gilmore was asked to move into the CB1 role when Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL after two games.

Gilmore wasn't the same dominant player who won the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for the New England Patriots, but he still held his own against some of the best in the game. For that reason, he became a huge fan favorite.

After spending 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, Gilmore is still looking for his next home. The Cowboys could use his services once again as Diggs is rehabbing another knee injury, but Dallas hasn't shown interest. As for Gilmore, he said he plans on playing, even though he will turn 35 in September, but it needs to be in the right place.

“I wanna play this year. It’s just gotta be the right situation…I’m not just going to sign anywhere, it's gotta be the right situation. I still love the game. I still can contribute. It just gotta be the right place.” — Gilmore on The Money Down Podcast

Earlier this offseason, Gilmore had fans hopeful for a return when he stopped by The Star in Frisco. Apparently, this wasn't a free-agent visit, but the hope was reignited recently when Dallas safety Juanyeh Thomas said he had "great talks" with Gilmore.

It seems a long shot the Cowboys will bring Gilmore back, but it shouldn't be.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

