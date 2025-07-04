Latest Trevon Diggs video should fire up Dallas Cowboys fans
Trevon Diggs blossomed into a superstar for the Dallas Cowboys after they selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Diggs recorded three interceptions as a rookie, which was just an appetizer for his breakout performance in 2021. During that sophomore campaign, he led the NFL with 11 interceptions, taking two back for touchdowns.
While he has yet to turn the ball over as much as he did that season, he still has 20 interceptions in 58 career games. Unfortunately, he's also been dealing with multiple knee injuries.
The first occurred in 2023 when he was forced to miss 15 games. He returned in 2024, but was able to play in just 11 games, missing six, including the final four.
Diggs is again working his way back to health following offseason surgery and while the updates have been positive, none have been as encouraging as the one that surfaced this week. Diggs was seen taking 1-on-1 reps with Florida State wide receiver Elijah Moore, and he looked every bit the player we remember.
Moore, who is listed as a redshirt freshman, stands 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He had just two receptions in three appearances. He's not the same caliber player Diggs will be asked to guard on Sundays, but his ability to stick with and win several battles, with a massive target, is highly encouraging.
