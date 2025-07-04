Cowboys rookie has 'Potential to be more exciting than Travis Hunter'
The Dallas Cowboys made a safe pick in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft when they selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker. After spending months expecting Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden, fans felt a little let down.
While they believed Booker would be a solid starter, they had their sights set on a player who could provide some excitement. The good news is that Dallas secured several steals throughout the rest of the draft, including one who could be more fun to watch than 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, at least according to one analyst.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski named six rookies who could be more exciting than the Jacksonville rookie in Year 1, with Donovan Ezeiruaku making the list. Sobleski started out by stating the obvious: Ezeiruaku was a beast during his final season with Boston College.
"Donovan Ezeiruaku led all Power Four pass-rushers with 16.5 sacks last season. He finished one sack short of leading the entire nation. He's smooth off the edge and understands how to attack blockers." — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
He then said he could find himself with favorable matchups thanks to the presence of Micah Parsons across from him.
"The 21-year-old will have the chance to fully capitalize on opponents being distracted by Micah Parsons at all times, which should create plenty of opportunities for Ezeiruaku to win one-on-one matchups. Thus, he could create a significant impact from Day 1." — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Hunter, who won the Heisman after playing both wide receiver and cornerback, was the No. 2 overall pick. He was a highlight-play waiting to happen, so this is the ultimate compliment for Ezeiruaku. It's also a fair assessment given his talent and the perfect situation he landed in.
