Cowboys named 'most unstable NFL franchise' by multiple agents

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2024 season, a handful of agents around the league have dubbed the team the NFL's 'most unstable franchise.'

Josh Sanchez

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones (center) arrives with coach Mike McCarthy (left) and owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones (center) arrives with coach Mike McCarthy (left) and owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. / kirby lee-usa today sports
The Dallas Cowboys had quite the eventful offseason, and the drama isn't over yet.

After failing to make any splashes in free agency, the Cowboys were without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for offseason workouts, training camp, and the NFL preseason as he held out for a new contract.

Lamb was ultimately paid, but now the Cowboys have a huge Dak Prescott contract situation on their hands.

With the team's inability to swiftly take care of the star players on the roster, NFL agents are taking notice and it was reflected in a recent poll by The Athletic.

Agents around the league were polled on a variety of topics, including the NFL's "most unstable franchise."

While the Carolina Panthers topped the list with nine votes, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders with seven, the Cowboys were named by three of the agents polled.

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. / tim heitman-usa today sports

They received zero votes for the best run team.

Isn't that lovely?

Jerry Jones and company are building quite the reputation around the league for how they are handling contract negotiations, and it isn't pretty. On the Dak front, it's especially concerning, because he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 if a deal is not reached.

The clock is ticking, Jerry, so get to work.

