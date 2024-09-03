Cowboys named 'most unstable NFL franchise' by multiple agents
The Dallas Cowboys had quite the eventful offseason, and the drama isn't over yet.
After failing to make any splashes in free agency, the Cowboys were without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for offseason workouts, training camp, and the NFL preseason as he held out for a new contract.
Lamb was ultimately paid, but now the Cowboys have a huge Dak Prescott contract situation on their hands.
With the team's inability to swiftly take care of the star players on the roster, NFL agents are taking notice and it was reflected in a recent poll by The Athletic.
Agents around the league were polled on a variety of topics, including the NFL's "most unstable franchise."
While the Carolina Panthers topped the list with nine votes, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders with seven, the Cowboys were named by three of the agents polled.
They received zero votes for the best run team.
Isn't that lovely?
Jerry Jones and company are building quite the reputation around the league for how they are handling contract negotiations, and it isn't pretty. On the Dak front, it's especially concerning, because he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 if a deal is not reached.
The clock is ticking, Jerry, so get to work.
