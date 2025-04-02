Cowboys named best fit for veteran wide receiver in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboysh aerial attack left a lot to be desired in 2024. A healthy Dak Prescott should give them a shot in the arm, but even that won’t be enough.
Dallas currently has one of the top wide receivers in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb, but the depth behind him is questionable. The front office understands this with Stephen Jones recently expressing the need to upgrade the No. 2 receiver spot.
The Cowboys could look to the NFL Draft to add such a player but they’re not going to reach based solely on position. That’s why Pro Football Network says Tyler Lockett could be a potential fit in NFL free agency.
”CeeDee Lamb was the only Dallas receiver to reach 50 catches a season ago – he missed a pair of games and still had 22 more catches than any other WR had targets in this offense. With Dak Prescott back in the fold, this team is going to want to be competitive, and to do that, they are going to have to add talent at the receiver position one way or another.” — PFN
Lockett isn’t the same deep threat he once was but he’s still a reliable option who rarely misses games. He’s also experienced under Brian Schottenheimer’s scheme, having success with the current Cowboys head coach during their time together in Seattle.
If Dallas decided to bring in Lockett, it’s likely going to be after the draft — and only if they don’t land someone they believe will be ready to start Week 1.
