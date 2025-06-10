Cowboys named landing spot for former Packers star cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL are reacting to the release of Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Alexander, 28, was cut by the Packers earlier this week after spending the first seven seasons of his career in the frozen tundra.
Now, Alexander is looking for a new home, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes the Cowboys could provide that for the former All-Pro cornerback.
"The Dallas Cowboys should be interested in Alexander if he agrees to a one-year prove-it deal. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters "there's a good chance" that cornerback Trevon Diggs may be sidelined at the beginning of the upcoming season," Moton wrote.
"If healthy, Alexander could start alongside DaRon Bland while Diggs recovers from knee surgery.
"Rookie third-rounder Shavon Revel Jr. is working his way back from a torn ACL. Kaiir Elam, a first-rounder from the 2022 draft, has been a massive disappointment. Alexander is a high-level cornerback who could shore up the Cowboys secondary."
It's clear the Cowboys need cornerback help. That could come from a variety of different places, but Alexander's release offers a new option for Dallas.
Alexander has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons, missing 20 out of a possible 34 games for the Packers due to injury, but there could be a fresh start on the horizon if he joins a new team.
The Cowboys proved their aggression in wanting to contend this season after trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, so if they are truly serious about being better than they were in 2024, adding Alexander to help the secondary would be Dallas' next move.
