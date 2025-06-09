Cowboys blockbuster trade not named team's 'best offseason move'
The Dallas Cowboys had an unusually active NFL offseason, including several trades to address areas of need on the team's roster. The Cowboys also had an impressive haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, before making a splash for star wide receiver George Pickens.
While the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens made the most noise, it isn't being considered the team's "best offseason move."
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports shared every team's best move, with the Cowboys' first-round draft choice earning the nod.
Dallas' decision to draft Tyler Booker out of Alabama should pay off from Day 1.
"George Pickens is a signature Jerry Jones splash, and he may well take the Cowboys' passing attack to new heights opposite CeeDee Lamb," the article states.
"Whereas he's more of a volatile swing, however, Booker feels like the kind of smart but unsexy investment that could really keep Dak Prescott upright. If he holds up as a Day 1 guard, Brian Schottenheimer might have this team back in the playoff mix."
Booker continues the team's focus on improving the offensive line, and it is much needed following the retirements of Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.
If the move pays off, the team's new offensive strategy of focusing on the run and being more physical will immediately be highlighted.
