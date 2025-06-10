Cowboys Country

3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp

These 3 players can make a name for themselves during the Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp.

Randy Gurzi

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden celebrates a pass reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins.
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden celebrates a pass reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, providing another opportunity to observe the new culture Brian Schottenheimer is establishing.

With Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs reporting to The Star on Monday, the two biggest questions were answered. Now, the focus will be on how the players perform, especially those who are fighting for their spot on the team.

MORE: Cowboys' defensive 'triplets' fly under-the-radar in NFL rankings

That said, here's a look at three players who have a lot to gain during the short set of practices this week.

Juanyeh Thomas, S

Dallas Cowboys DB Juanyeh Thomas aims for a larger role in 2025.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

With Jourdan Lewis gone, the Cowboys have been searching for their next slot cornerback. DaRon Bland has been their best option but moving him inside makes them thin on the boundary — and can limit his ability to make game-changing plays.

It would be ideal to keep Bland on the outside, but they need someone to step up. One option is safety Juanyeh Thomas, who took snaps at the nickel during OTAs. If he can prove capable of holding down that job, it would solve a major concern for Dallas as they wait for Trevon Diggs to return to health.

Jaydon Blue, RB

The Dallas Cowboys ground game will lean on rookie Jaydon Blue often.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue catches a pass to score a touchdown in the third quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas didn't retain Rico Dowdle after his breakout season in 2024. Instead, they went with a committee approach that will feature some combination of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Deuce Vaughn, and Phil Mafah. Out of all their options, Blue offers the most upside.

MORE: Cowboys first-year OL coach has fans ready to run through a brick wall

A fifth-round pick out of Texas, Blue has explosive speed and proved to be a weapon out of the backfield. Still, he was a fifth-round pick, so expectations should be tempered. The first step is going to be seeing how he fits in the offense, and the mandatory minicamps will be the first chance we get to see this.

Traeshon Holden, WR

Oregon WR Traeshon Holden against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden during warmups before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Traeshon Holden was adamant that he would prove the league made a mistake by not selecting him during the NFL draft. At the time, Dallas had a questionable depth chart at wide receiver, which helped Holden, but that’s changed with the addition of George Pickens.

Even so, Holden remains a player to watch as he fights for a spot on the depth chart. He has the size and athleticism to make an impact, plus he worked with wide receivers coach Junior Adams while the two were at Oregon together.

He’s a long shot, but it will be interesting watching as he makes his case.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate

Dallas Cowboys add 11-sack stud, run-stuffing nose tackle in 2026 NFL mock draft

Former Cowboys star arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer

Micah Parsons' viral goodnight call to Schottenheimer turns heartwarming pep talk

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie Abby Summers

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News