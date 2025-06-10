3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, providing another opportunity to observe the new culture Brian Schottenheimer is establishing.
With Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs reporting to The Star on Monday, the two biggest questions were answered. Now, the focus will be on how the players perform, especially those who are fighting for their spot on the team.
That said, here's a look at three players who have a lot to gain during the short set of practices this week.
Juanyeh Thomas, S
With Jourdan Lewis gone, the Cowboys have been searching for their next slot cornerback. DaRon Bland has been their best option but moving him inside makes them thin on the boundary — and can limit his ability to make game-changing plays.
It would be ideal to keep Bland on the outside, but they need someone to step up. One option is safety Juanyeh Thomas, who took snaps at the nickel during OTAs. If he can prove capable of holding down that job, it would solve a major concern for Dallas as they wait for Trevon Diggs to return to health.
Jaydon Blue, RB
Dallas didn't retain Rico Dowdle after his breakout season in 2024. Instead, they went with a committee approach that will feature some combination of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Deuce Vaughn, and Phil Mafah. Out of all their options, Blue offers the most upside.
A fifth-round pick out of Texas, Blue has explosive speed and proved to be a weapon out of the backfield. Still, he was a fifth-round pick, so expectations should be tempered. The first step is going to be seeing how he fits in the offense, and the mandatory minicamps will be the first chance we get to see this.
Traeshon Holden, WR
Traeshon Holden was adamant that he would prove the league made a mistake by not selecting him during the NFL draft. At the time, Dallas had a questionable depth chart at wide receiver, which helped Holden, but that’s changed with the addition of George Pickens.
Even so, Holden remains a player to watch as he fights for a spot on the depth chart. He has the size and athleticism to make an impact, plus he worked with wide receivers coach Junior Adams while the two were at Oregon together.
He’s a long shot, but it will be interesting watching as he makes his case.
