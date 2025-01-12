Cowboys named potential 'great fit' for standout DL in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with several key free agents set to hit the open market which could leave the team with additional holes on the roster.
One of the main areas for concern is along the defensive line, where DeMarcus Lawrence and Osa Odighizuwa will be available for other teams to pursue.
That will leave the team desperate for depth, especially if former first-round pick Mazi Smith is shipped away via trade or the team cuts ties, but there will be options for the Cowboys to pursue.
One option has been named a potential "great fit" for Dallas.
Pro Football Focus released a list of "one free agent every NFL team should pursue" and the Cowboys were linked to Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford, a former Texas Longhorns star.
"Ford isn’t one of the most touted free agents, but he had a terrific resurgence with the Chargers. His 85.1 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked fifth among qualified defensive linemen, while his 78.8 PFF run-defense grade placed sixth," the report read.
"Even if Dallas can keep Odighizuwa, adding the 29-year-old Ford would make for a great tandem on the inside."
Ford was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 draft.
The former Longhorn spent five seasons with the Seahawks, where he recorded three sacks and 35 total tackles in his final season. He went on to spend one season with the Buffalo Bills, before signing a one-year deal with the Chargers in the 2024 offseason.
In Dallas, Ford would provide some much-needed depth for a unit that has struggled against the run.
