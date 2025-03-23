Cowboys Country

Cowboys named trade suitor for $90 million star, former Super Bowl champion

The Dallas Cowboys could add some Super Bowl experience and money to the cap space with a big-time trade.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for some help at the wide receiver position this offseason.

The Cowboys lost Brandin Cooks, who signed with the New Orleans Saints, and CeeDee Lamb doesn't have a true partner to bounce off of in the offense.

That's why Sporting News writer Austen Bundy suggests that the Cowboys should look into trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds onto the ball as New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) takes him down, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jerry Jones is cheap. This is well known. However, he's proven he'll break out the check book for game-changing stars. He did it for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2024 but that's hampered the team's ability to bring in a serviceable supporting cast," Bundy writes.

"Hill comes with a nearly $27.7 million salary cap hit in 2025. That's not attractive but it's nothing that can't be fixed with draft compensation or retained salary.

"Dallas isn't necessarily considered much more of a playoff contender than Miami. But having Hill lined up opposite Lamb with Prescott under center is just the blockbuster move Jones should be making to keep up with the rest of NFC East."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the field before the game against the New York Jets.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the field before the game against the New York Jets. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A move like this would certainly shake things up around the league and give the Cowboys another big threat for Dak Prescott to throw to.

The question remains as to whether Jones believes that trading for Hill would make the Cowboys better. Dallas could benefit from finding ways to improve the defense, and if nearly $28 million is being added to the cap for Hill, the team may not be balanced very well.

That being said, the Cowboys are a team that is unafraid of taking a risk, and trading for Hill could be something that pays off if the team creates a winning situation for the former Super Bowl champion.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

