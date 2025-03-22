Miles Sanders hints at Dallas Cowboys' new offensive identity
The Dallas Cowboys are going to look different in 2025.
Not only does Dallas have a slew of free agent signings and players acquired through trade, but they also, of course, have an entirely new coaching staff led by head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Naturally, with so much change, there are plenty of questions surrounding what exactlty the team's new identity could be under the new staff - particularly on the offensive side of the ball under first year offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.
And according to freshly signed running back Miles Sanders, there is going to be a focus on a physical run-first attack on offense.
"The plan for the offense is to go through the run," Sanders said via DallasCowboys.com. "You don't get too many places where the offensive coordinator is an offensive line coach, and I know he's playing a big part in the plan, I'm excited."
Obviously, running the football was a major weakness for the Cowboys for the majority of the 2024 season, with Rico Dowdle's late-season emergence standing as the only silver lining to their rushing attack all season. So it should be no surprise that the team would look to improve that part of their offense in a big way.
Signing Sanders should help in that regard as well. While he did struggle in his time with Carolina, Sanders was one of the more effective backs in the league in his four years with the Eagles, using his ability to both run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield to total 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground and 942 yards and three scores receiving.
If he is indeed correct, and Dallas focuses more on the run game in 2025, Sanders very well could return to the form that made him such a force in Philadelphia.
But more importantly, help Dallas ressurect a running game that has been largely absent for some time now.
