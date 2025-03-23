Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys 'scared' to make big free agency move, NFL analyst says

The Dallas Cowboys have been rather tame during the first week or so of free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have made some moves during free agency, but they can be described as marginal at best.

Their biggest signing so far has come from pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who they paid $8 million to leave the Washington Commanders and return to Dallas.

The Cowboys' moves so far prompted CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell to name Dallas as one of the "losers" of free agency.

Dante Fowler Jr.
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"The Dallas Cowboys are still scared to make big moves in free agency despite having the cap space to do so," Podell writes.

"They either re-signed most of their own guys, or they went bargain bin hunting, mostly on ex-first-round picks who haven't hit in their previous stops. The Cowboys restructured the contracts of both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to open up more cap space in 2025 and push more money into the future, but they haven't done anything of note with that cap relief in the present."

The Cowboys can still sign outside free agents, like former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs or cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., but Dallas is falling behind when it comes to the rest of the league.

In the NFC East, it looks even more bleak for Dallas. The Philadelphia Eagles have made an effort to try and defend their Super Bowl title while the Commanders look to strike while the iron is hot.

Free agency investments are a risk in the NFL, but they are a necessary risk if the Cowboys want to be better than where they currently are.

