Cowboys vs Giants, NFL Week 4: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Mercifully, the Dallas Cowboys can move onto Week 4 early since they're going to be featured on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants.
After a win on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Cowboys dropped back-to-back games at home. They were bullied on the ground by both the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens and their defense has been taking heavy criticism since suffering those defeats.
They once again hit the road to take on the Giants, who just shocked the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 to secure their first victory of the season.
New York looks to ride the momentum while Dallas hopes to get a win and then have some extra time to prepare for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Before worrying about that one, let's check out how to catch the action in Week 4.
Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, NJ
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Betting Odds: Cowboys -6.0 | O/U: 44.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Giants Online
The Cowboys and Giants will be featured on Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football. Check with Amazon to see membership options and how to watch this game — and every Thursday Night Football showdown.
Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys look to improve to 2-0 against the Saints this weekend.
