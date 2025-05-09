Cowboys' newest running back has impressive college highlight reel
The Dallas Cowboys had a few areas of need on the offensive side of the ball before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arguably, the biggest area of need on the offensive side was at running back. The Cowboys attacked that plan accordingly, adding Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah during the draft.
Both have a shot at getting immediate play this upcoming season. Mafah took the opportunity of being Clemson's top running back and literally ran with it.
Check out some highlights from the newest Cowboys' college career.
If you're hoping that the Cowboys brought in a physical back, then you may have gotten your wish. Mafah is not afraid to meet someone in the opening field in a head-on collision.
In his breakout junior season with the Tigers, Mafah showed that he has every attribute needed to make it at the next level.
His physicality is one thing, but the new Cowboys star has the speed to match it.
Mafah has also shown that he can make the first man miss, like in the highlight above. Elusiveness is needed in a league where everyone has speed. Making a defender miss on the first tackle attempt is a much-needed ability.
Having more than one top option in the backfield will be huge for the Cowboys, and the franchise could have that with their two running back selections from the draft. The future is bright in the backfield.
