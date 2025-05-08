Cowboys' second-year OL chosen as 'top breakout candidate'
The 2025 offseason for the Dallas Cowboys has felt a lot different than the 2024 offseason. Sure, hiring a new head coach brings a lot more optimism. However, something other than that is making this offseason feel a little different.
Maybe it could be from the potentially great draft classes the Cowboys selected for the past two seasons that have fans feeling hopeful for this upcoming season.
With so much great young talent on the roster, the franchise should expect players to take great leaps this summer.
Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus recently made a list of one breakout candidate for each team for the 2025 season.
It should be no surprise that Macri chose Cowboys second-year center Cooper Beebe to be the breakout candidate in Dallas.
"The Cowboys have been rebuilding the offensive line through the NFL Draft, and Beebe has already started to show signs of promise after one year as a starter. Beebe finished the regular season ranked 13th in PFF grade (65.4) among centers with at least 578 blocking snaps. Beebe’s strength was as a run blocker in Year 1, though there’s reason to believe that he can become a much better pass-blocker as well, which was his best attribute coming out of college, providing hope that he’ll continue to progress in Year 2," wrote Macri.
The Cowboys will have an extremely young offensive front. With Beebe, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Booker being all under the age of 24, the team could be in great hands for the next decade with their offensive line.
