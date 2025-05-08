Cowboys Country

NFL legend praises Jerry Jones' 'all-in move' for George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys' move to acquire George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers continues to get rave reviews, with owner Jerry Jones getting some praise.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have had one of the best offseasons in the NFL thanks to their "selectively aggressive" approach to improving the roster. Whether through free agency, trades, or the NFL Draft, the Cowboys have done a great job at addressing the biggest issues on the depth chart.

This week, Dallas made major waves with the blockbuster trade for George Pickens.

The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

Pickens' ability to stretch the field will be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. The move has been met with a lot of positive reaction, including praise from former NFL star wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who sent some praise to Jerry Jones for his "all-in" approach.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Jerry Jones this is a all in move, bolstering your offensive weaponry to make Daks job easy with RELIABLE targets that can make something out of nothing due to their peculiar talent, excited for Cowboy fans especially my young boul Pickens," Johnson wrote on X.

It's going to be exciting to see what Pickens brings to the table in Dallas. He reportedly is not seeking an immediate contract extension and wants to prove that he is among the best pass catchers in the league.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts during player introductions before the game against Tampa Bay.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts during player introductions before the game against Tampa Bay. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If Dallas is getting a motivated Pickens each and every week, it's hard to deny they have one of the best 1-2 punches at receiver going into the season.

