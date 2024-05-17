Cowboy Roundup: Oddsmakers favor Dallas in majority of games this season, 2024 offensive improvements, & more
The dust has settled from the 2024 NFL schedule release, and now the Dallas Cowboys faithful are going over the team's week-to-week opponents ad nauseam.
There have been season record predictions for the Cowboys and plenty of analysis while we wait for the start of OTAs and training camp.
In the meantime, there is plenty of other news around the NFL and Cowboys Nation, from early betting odds for the season to roster battles to ridiculous soundbites from the coaches.
While we prepare for the weekend, let's take a look at some of the Cowboys news making waves on the internet.
Oddsmakers favor Cowboys in most games
The Cowboys open the 2024 NFL season on the road against the Cleveland Browns in a game that the oddsmakers view as a virtual pick 'em. However, they are favored in a majority of their games throughout the year.
According to DraftKings, the Cowboys are favored in 14 of the team's 17 games this season.
The Browns are listed as a one-point favorite, the San Francisco 49ers game is not listed, and the road game against the division rival Eagles has Dallas as two-point dogs.
A full breakdown can be seen on The Cowboys Wire.
Where the Cowboys offense has improved for 2024
There have been a number of questions about the Cowboys offense after the team watched star players leave in free agency and failed to sign any big names of their own.
However, Dallas has some young talent on its roster that now has experience which should translate to improvements on the field in 2024.
The wide receivers and tight ends are the position groups to watch, with players like Jalen Tolbert, KaVonte Turpin, and rookie Ryan Flournoy should add depth to the receiving corp, while tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker should continue to blossom. (Blogging the Boys)
