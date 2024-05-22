Cowboy Roundup: Free agents who could still help Dallas, Ezekiel Elliott named NFL's most-overrated RB
OTAs are underway at The Star in Frisco, Texas, as the veterans join rookies for the first time this offseason. A lot of the talk is about the stars who aren't in attendance, All-Pros CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons,
But while their absences are notable, let's check out some of the other headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Ezekiel Elliott named NFL's most overrated running back
Ezekiel Elliott is getting no respect as he prepares for the 2024 season after returning to the Cowboys. Elliott will not be the team's bellcow back, but there are still questions about the team's depth at the position.
Despite his reduced role and Mike McCarthy saying the team will use a "running back-by-committee" approach, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay is not optimistic.
While Elliott is due to make only $2 million in 2024—a far cry from the six-year, $90 million deal he signed with Dallas in 2019—he's still projected to play a significant role this season. He isn't likely to face much competition from unproven backups like Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn or journeyman free-agent pickup Royce Freeman, which means the Cowboys are poised to feature the NFL's most overrated running back as their starter.- Alex Kay, ,Bleacher Report
5 free agents who can still help Dallas improve
The Cowboys could still go shopping for some veteran free agents, with a handful of players who are intriguing fits still available, ,per David Helman of FOX Sports.
It’s an annual tradition to see the veteran defensive tackle pop up on a contender at this point, so don’t be surprised if several teams are trying to coax Joseph back for one more campaign.- David Helman, FOX Sports
The Cowboys have an ace up their sleeve, though — defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Joseph signed on with Minnesota during Zimmer’s stint as Vikings head coach and earned the only two Pro Bowl nods of his career. A reunion sounds like it’d be mutually beneficial, especially given the state of the Cowboys’ run defense.
After failing to make a splash when free agency initially opened, some late-offseason additions could be welcomed to strengthen some of the roster's weaknesses for training camp.
