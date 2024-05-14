Cowboy Roundup: Dallas drops in latest Power Rankings, Dak closer to leaving?
The Dallas Cowboys 2024-25 regular season schedule is set to drop approximately 24 hours, but fans of America's Team did receive a sneak peek on Monday afternoon.
While we have to wait for the full, 17-game schedule to be released on Wednesday night, the Cowboys' season opener was confirmed.
To kick off the season, Dallas will make the trip to Cleveland for a showdown with the Browns on FOX. As a bonus, the game will be Tom Brady's broadcasting debut. It will also be a tough test right out of the gate for first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who will be tasked with slowing down reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
Sure, it's a long season, but Week One should set the tone for the 2024-25 campaign and let everyone know how the Cowboys compare to another playoff team from a year ago.
While everyone is excited about the schedule release, let's take a look at the other news impacting Cowboys Nation this week.
Dak Closer To Leaving?
The Cowboys decided to wait to re-sign Dak Prescott, allowing him to enter this season in a contract year. And it looks like that could have been a massive mistake.
On Monday, the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff agreed to a four-year, $212 million megadeal with $170 million guaranteed.
There was already a good chance Prescott would be in his final year in Big D if the Cowboys didn't make a deep playoff run, and now this all but guarantees it.
The price for Dak just went up, and the Jones Family will have to decide which direction they want to take the franchise in.
Cowboys Rookie Contract Details Are In
The Cowboys signed seven of their eight 2024 draft picks prior to rookie minicamp, and we now know the official numbers.
First-round pick Tyler Guyton will earn $13.2 million over the course of his four-year deal, with a signing bonus of $6.4 million.
Cooper Beebe, one of the team's third-round picks, will earn $6 million with a bonus of $1.1 million.
The full details can be seen here.
Cowboys Drop In ESPN Power Rankings
ESPN has released its latest NFL Power Rankings as we gear up for OTAs and training camp over the next couple of months, and the Cowboys have taken a step back.
Dallas has dropped out of the top 10, falling two spots from No. 9 to No. 11.
The Cowboys lack of urgency in free agency contributed to their fall in the rankings, but there is some hope when it comes to the team's linebacking corp.
So much of the Dallas offseason has been about players the team lost instead of players it has added, and there are questions at running back, offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver and in the secondary. Linebacker is really the only answer. The Cowboys signed Eric Kendricks to quarterback Mike Zimmer's defense. They welcome DeMarvion Overshown back from a knee injury. They drafted Marist Liufau in the third round. Basically it comes down to this: They will have linebackers playing linebacker with Markquese Bell moving back to safety.- Todd Archer, ESPN
While running back, offensive line, and defensive line are viewed as the team's weaknesses, the Cowboys did work to improve the units.
With Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe helping to upgrade the offensive line, Marshawn Kneeland adding depth on the edge, and Ezekiel Elliott returning to bring some veteran experience to the team's running back-by-committee approach, there is reason for the Cowboys faithful to be hopeful entering the season.
Cowboys Quick Hits
While we wait for the official NFL schedule release, we already know the Cowboys' home and away opponents for the upcoming season... Third-round pick Cooper Beebe showed off his work ethic by staying after rookie minicamp to work with coaches in on-field drills... Examining the Cowboys' edge rusher depth ahead of OTAs... Mazi Smith's weight revelation proves Mike Zimmer was the right hire in Dallas... Where does Brandon Aubrey rank among NFL kickers?