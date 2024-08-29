Trevon Diggs lands on NFL all-overpaid team entering 2024 season
The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to spending money. The franchise recently inked receiver CeeDee Lamb to a massive four-year, $136 million deal and is now having conversations with quarterback Dak Prescott on a new deal.
However, one deal for the Cowboys is starting to be examined as a failed contract with one Cowboys cornerback.
According to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report, Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs is being overpaid compared to his production on the field.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb reacts to blockbuster contract extension
Fowler said:
If you like corners who tout the ability to take the football away, then Trevon Diggs is your guy. However, the alarm sounds when it comes to him as a cover corner.- Ryan Fowler
While his instincts and awareness in space remain near the best in football at the position, the 2020 second-rounder has been one of the league's worst perimeter defenders when it comes to yards allowed in coverage.
Fowler believes that Diggs leaves a lot to be desired, as the former All-Pro corner was the only player in his position to give up 1,000 yards in coverage back in 2021.
Diggs is coming off of a major knee injury and will be looking to prove the franchise made the right decision in giving him the five-year, $97 million contract he was given.
