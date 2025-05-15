Cowboys NFL schedule release video leaked games with hidden Easter Eggs
Everything with the NFL has become a major event, including the schedule release. This year, the league made its 2025 schedule official on Wednesday night, but the leaks were coming in throughout the day.
The Dallas Cowboys, who had a livestream leading up to the reveal, actually dropped their own easter eggs throughout the night.
Once the schedule was made official, they pointed out that they had been giving hints that would have leaked the whole schedule. Of course, fans needed to pay close attention to catch them.
Clues included a stuffed eagle on the golf course for their Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, a block of cheese for their game against the Green Bay Packers (Week 4), a green paper airplane for the New York Jets (week 5), and a huge DMV sign for their meeting with the Washington Commanders (Week 7).
They even showed CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons playing cornhole as they enjoyed some time off (Week 10 bye) after seeing some Cardinals (Arizona in Week 9) in a tree and some dice to represent the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
The best, however, might have been when someone in a yellow hat was trying to secretly record the Cowboys players. This was their way of saying they're playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 while poking fun at Jim Harbaugh's scandal while at Michigan.
It would have been tough to put them all together, but it was still a unique and fun way to create their annual schedule release video.
