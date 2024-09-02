Where do the Cowboys land in NFL's best skill-position rankings?
The Dallas Cowboys are now just six days away from starting the regular season.
The countdown to kickoff is ticking, and the franchise finally made the move to bring back wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a new $136 million deal.
It's no secret that Lamb is the best skill-position player on the roster.
However, how does the team, as a whole, stack up with the rest of the league when it comes to skill-position groups in the rankings entering the 2024 NFL season?
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated, broke down every team's skill-position unit. Verderame ranked the Cowboys the 22nd best skill-position unit and had this to say about the unit:
The Cowboys spent this offseason acting like adding talent isn’t their goal, and now has an offense that relies heavily on aging players alongside Lamb. While Lamb is a stud, Cooks turns 31 in September and has seen his yardage drop each of the past four years. The running game is headlined by two backs in Ezekiel Elliott and the newly signed Dalvin Cook who are past their prime, too.- Matt Verderame, SI
Verderame's issue with the team not signing talent in the offseason is the same issue that the fanbase has had during the offseason.
On paper, the running back situation is a nightmare, and past Lamb and Cooks, no wide receiver has made an impression during a regular-season game.
Could it be a long year for the Cowboys offense? We're about to find out.
