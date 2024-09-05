Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: running back Nicholas Singleton
The Dallas Cowboys passed on drafting a running back in the 2024 draft, despite being one of the more running back-needy teams in the NFL.
They won’t make the same mistake in the 2025 draft, which is rich in running back talent. For the Cowboys, Nick Singleton should be a prime candidate to lead their backfield and is a must-target prospect.
The former number one recruit at running back from the 2021 class, Singleton, has lived up to the hype at Penn State and is poised to be the next great Penn State alumnus to become a starting running back in the NFL.
At 6-foot-0 and 227 pounds, Singleton possesses the size and skill to be an every-down back in the NFL. He is currently projected as a third-round pick, making him an ideal prospect for the Cowboys, who are likely to focus on positions of dire need in the first two rounds.
Nicholas Singleton (RB, Penn State, Jr.)
In Singleton's 2024 debut win against West Virginia, he compiled 13 carries for 114 yards, one reception for 13 yards, and a 40-yard rushing touchdown. It was the perfect start as he continued to build his college resume heading into the 2025 draft.
In Singleton's freshman season, he recorded 156 carries for 1,061 yards, along with 11 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. The highlight of his season came in their bowl game win against eighth-ranked Utah, where he had seven carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns, including an 87-yard score.
Singleton's sophomore season saw a decrease in production, with more carries (171) but fewer yards (752) and touchdowns (8). Despite the dip in rushing stats, he proved to be a legitimate receiving threat, recording 26 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
Unlike most college running backs of his caliber, Singleton won't be heading into the draft with a lot of mileage, which could play a major role in his durability in the NFL and potentially extend his prime. He averaged an extremely productive 182 touches per season in his first two years at Penn State.
Five Words to Describe Singleton
- Shifty
- Compact
- Explosive
- Patient
- Footwork
NFL Comparison: Ezekiel Elliott/Carlos Hyde
The three running backs are all around six feet tall and just over 225 pounds, known for their powerful running style used to wear down defenses while also having enough speed for explosive plays. Singleton stands out as the fastest of the three and doesn’t rely as heavily on power, using his one-cut ability to break off big plays. Penn State fans won't be too happy after comparing him to two former Buckeyes.
