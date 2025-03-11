Dallas Cowboys not expected to retain Rico Dowdle after Javonte Williams signing
The NFL free agency period is underway, and the Dallas Cowboys remained relatively silent on the opening day.
Dallas' most notable signing was running back Javonte Williams, who provides a capable talent in the backfield. What that means, however, is the team is now expected to lose breakout star Rico Dowdle, who surpassed 1,000 yards rushing last season.
David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported Dowdle is on the way out after the Williams move.
"Landing RB Javonte Williams in free agency means that Rico Dowdle won’t return, a person w/ knowledge of the club’s thinking said. Williams is regarded as a comparable talent to Dowdle & more cost effective," he wrote.
The move also sheds light on where the Cowboys will go in this year's draft.
"Dallas is committed to selecting a RB in next month’s draft," Moore added.
Dowdle finished the year averaging 4.6 yards per carry on 235 attempts for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns. He added 39 catches for 249 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
