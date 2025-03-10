Cowboys' lack of activity in free agency extends an appalling streak
While the NFL Draft provides a foundation for team building, successful teams also leverage free agency to fill specific needs and accelerate roster development.
Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles whose 2024 offseason signings of Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and C. J. Gardner-Johnson helped pave the way to the franchise's second Super Bowl title last month.
The Dallas Cowboys have maintained a notably conservative approach to free agency spending despite the NFL's skyrocketing salary cap.
Just how conservative have the Cowboys been in March over the years?
Since signing former defensive end Greg Hardy to a controversial $6 million contract in 2015, the Cowboys have not awarded any free agents a deal exceeding that annual value. This trend has continued even as the NFL's salary cap has grown by nearly $136 million during that same period.
Dallas has reached the playoffs in five of the nine seasons since the Hardy signing but has failed to advance beyond the divisional round despite fielding competitive rosters.
The team's continued spending restraints in free agency have become increasingly frustrating for Cowboys fans through the years.
The NFL salary cap has reached $279.2 million for the 2025 season and will continue to increase annually.
With this in mind, after restructuring multiple contracts, the Cowboys' front office will have a chance to take advantage of the open market. However, history has shown that they have consistently prioritized internal development and draft-focused roster building instead of heavily participating in free agency.
The 2025 NFL free agency period begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, marking the start of the new league year, while the legal tampering period is already in effect.
