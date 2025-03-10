3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
The Dallas Cowboys just lost one of their most underrated players as cornerback Jourdan Lewis agreed to terms on a new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to reports, Lewis will become one of the highest paid slot corners in the NFL. As much as he meant to the Dallas defense, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones weren’t going to try and outbid anyone.
With Lewis gone, Dallas must now find a replacement to play in the nickel. Here are the top three options they can target in NFL free agency.
Mike Hilton
If Dallas really wants to be “selectively, aggressive,” they could go after one of the top cornerbacks on the market. Mike Hilton spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
He spent the past four seasons with Cincy, proving to be one of the best slot corners in the game. He won’t come cheap but he would be a potential upgrade at a very important position.
Nate Hobbs
A fifth-round pick out of out of Illinois in 2021, Nate Hobbs has been one of the best nickel corners in the NFL when healthy. The problem is, that he’s not always healthy.
Throughout his first four seasons in the league, Hobbs has missed 17 games due to injury. That’s why the Raiders may not be quick to resign him, but if Dallas wants to shoot for a low risk-high reward type of player, Hobbs could make sense on a one-year deal.
Israel Mukuamu
If Dallas doesn’t want to take a chance on a player who has been injured as of late, or pay the high price for a proven veteran, they could keep an in-house option, such as Israel Mukuamu.
A sixth-round pick from South Carolina in 2021, Mukuamu converted to safety after playing corner in the NCAA. He took the position well, however, the most success that he has found as a pro has been when Dallas has played him in the slot.
That makes him an underrated option to keep an eye on if the Cowboys wanted to try and save some money while we’re replacing Lewis.
