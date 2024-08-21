Cowboys offense snubbed in nonsensical rankings ahead of NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys wrap up the NFL preseason this weekend, before heading to Cleveland for the regular season-opener against the Browns on Sunday, September 8.
With the regular season right around the corner, a new set of rankings across the NFL are being released.
On Wednesday, The Ringer released its offensive rankings for the upcoming season.
Despite having the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up and an All-Pro wide receiver who is one of the pass catches in the league, the Cowboys offense was snubbed.
Dallas ranked outside of the top 10, checking in at No. 12.
"From a personnel standpoint, the Cowboys lost a couple of offensive linemen in free agency and are counting on rookies to replace them. The run game looks uninspiring. And aside from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (who is incredible), the pass-catching group is unimpressive," the article reads.
"It’s also hard to project how Prescott, Lamb, and Mike McCarthy will respond to their uncertain contract situations. Overall, this looks like a high-floor, low-ceiling group."
Did the Cowboys lose a few offensive lineman? Yes, but they also reloaded in a big way in the draft.
The additions of Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe have paid huge dividends throughout camp and the preseason, and they have proven they can be impact starters on the offense.
Calling the pass-catching group "unimpressive" is shocking, especially with the amount of players who have stepped up in a big way throughout camp. The wide receiver position is one of the deepest on the team, and it is hard to project who will make the final 53-man roster.
In the end, rankings are just words and numbers on the internet. And it's up to the Cowboys offense, loaded with talent, to prove the doubters wrong.
