Cowboys offensive line gets unflattering ranking entering 2025 season
The start of the 2025-26 NFL regular season is still over two months away, with the Dallas Cowboys set to report to training camp on Monday, July 21.
Over the next month, there will be plenty of analysis -- and often times overanalysis -- of every roster around the league. That means a flurry of rankings for every unit on all 32 teams.
This time, the focus is on the offensive line.
Warren Sharp of SharpFootballAnalysis.com recently ranked every offensive line in the league, and the Cowboys clearly have some doubters. Sharp ranks Dallas in the bottom half of the league.
Sharp ranked the Cowboys at No. 16. However, it is apparently a major boost from where he had the unit ranked a year ago.
"The offensive line was one of our biggest movers, jumping from 28th last year all the way up to 16th in 2025," Sharp wrote. "Dallas has spent first round picks on offensive linemen in three out of the last four drafts, including this year’s selection of Tyler Booker."
There are some uncertainties along the line with Booker in his rookie season and last year's first-round pick, Tyler Guyton, looking to bounce back after a rocky 2024 campaign.
Everything coming together will be important for the success of the Cowboys moving forward, because keeping Dak Prescott healthy is the key to everything.
