Cowboy Roundup: Tyler Booker's quest to dominate, Sounds from the Sideline

Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are just a few days away from the start of Week 14, as the team aims to keep its momentum rolling into December. It's a crucial game against the Detroit Lions, which will dictate the energy for the rest of the season.

With a win, the Cowboys will keep pace in the NFC East and increase their chances in the Wild Card race, while a loss likely shuts the door on one of the team's paths to the NFL Playoffs.

MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb excited for 'boxing match' with Lions' secondary

The Cowboys know the importance of Thursday's game, as do the Lions who are also fighting for playoff position, so it should be an exciting matchup in primetime.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tries to tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at AT&T Stadium | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

While we wait to see what the next few days bring leading up to kickoff, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

MORE: Colin Cowherd makes bold claim about Dallas Cowboys without Micah Parsons

Tyler Booker's quest to dominate

#Cowboys Tyler Booker among all rookie offensive linemen per PFF (min 50% of the snaps):



• 1 sack allowed (T-2nd)

• 16 pressures allowed (T-1st)

• 72.4 offense grade (1st)

• 79.1 run blocking grade (1st)

• 61.7 pass blocking grade (8th)



They did it again.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/0HkuNLVmST — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) December 1, 2025

The Dallas Morning News took a look at the mentality of Cowboys rookie standout offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who has been making a big impression with his play and his confidence that is being encouraged by head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“Dominate, you leave no doubt in your opponent’s mind,” Booker said. “You play some games and it’ll be like, ‘Oh, you guys only won because of this. You guys only won because of that.’ When you dominate, you want to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that you were victorious for a reason. I don’t only want to win, I want to dominate. It just pushes you further.”

MORE: George Pickens' epic Thanksgiving celebration was inspired by Cowboys legend

Sounds from the Sideline

The Cowboys dropped the latest episode of Sounds from the Sideline, the team's own version of Mic'd Up, which gives you an up-close and behind-the-scenes look at what goes down on gameday and how players entertain themselves on the sideline.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie