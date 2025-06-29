Cowboys All-Pro lineman predicted to earn at least $76 million
Despite a few misses, the Dallas Cowboys have done excellent work in the NFL draft in recent years. That's why they've been involved in some massive contract extensions lately.
Not only did they extend quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2024, but they also signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract this offseason. From there, they've turned their attention to edge rusher Micah Parsons, who should make roughly $40 million per year.
The hits will only continue to come for Jerry Jones and his checkbook with cornerback DaRon Bland set for free agency this offseason. They'll not only have to decide on a potential new deal for Bland, but guard Tyler Smith will also be ready to start negotiations.
A first-round pick in 2022 out of Tulsa, Smith has developed into one of the best interior linemen in the league. That's why Spotrac has an extension estimated at $76 million over four years, which is $19.1 million per season.
That would be a steal for Smith, who would be doing the team a favor to sign such a deal. For example, the Cowboys picked up the fifth year option in his rookie deal, meaning he will make $21.2 million in 2026. Smith's representatives aren't likely to give the team anything that starts below that average.
Of course, we have seen how the front office operates, so it's not likely they try and get Smith to sign early. Instead, they'll wait as long as possible, and by the time he signs, $76 million might seem laughable.
