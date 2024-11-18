Dallas Cowboys officially place key player on injured reserve
Well, ladies and gents, it's been fun. The inevitable is here, and the Dallas Cowboys have officially placed star quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve.
With the move, Prescott's season is over.
The move comes as no surprise after the Cowboys quarterback had surgery to repair his injured hamstring last week. Prescott suffered a partial tendon avulsion against the Atlanta Falcons. The diagnosis means part of Prescott's hamstring pulled away from the bone.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 11 MNF
In Prescott's absence, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are the top two quarterbacks in the roster.
Dallas' first game without QB1 did not go as planned, getting blown out 34-6. The team returns to action in primetime in Week 11 with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Houston Texans.
Prescott's options were "rest and rehab -- which would knock him out about a month and a half -- or surgery, which comes with a three-month timeline," according to NFL.com.
Prescott finishes the disappointing 2024 campaign with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, with a QBR of 47.
We'll have to see if the Cowboys have any fight left for the remaining portion of the season, or if the team will just pack it in. What they decide to do will say a lot about the locker room leadership this team has.
