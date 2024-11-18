Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 12 MNF
There is one game remaining in Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season, and it belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
While the NFL Playoff race heats up, some teams only have the postseason to look towards.
If the season were to end today, the Cowboys would be inside of the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft order and have the opportunity to select one of the top players in the draft class.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
The top pick currently belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we enter the second half of November can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 11 MNF
1. Jacksonville (2-9)
2. Tennessee (2-8)
3. Cleveland (2-8)
4. Las Vegas (2-8)
5. New York Giants (2-8)
6. New England (3-8)
7. New York Jets (3-8)
8. Carolina (3-7)
9. Dallas (3-6)
10. New Orleans (4-7)
11. Cincinnati (4-7)
12. Miami (4-6)
13. Tampa Bay (4-6)
14. Chicago (4-6)
15. Indianapolis (5-6)
16. Seattle (5-5)
17. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)
18. San Francisco (5-5)
19. Denver (6-5)
20. Atlanta (6-5)
21. Houston (6-4)
22. Arizona (6-4)
23. Washington (7-4)
24. Baltimore (7-4)
25. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
26. Green Bay (7-3)
27. Pittsburgh (8-2)
28. Minnesota (8-2)
29. Philadelphia (8-2)
30. Buffalo (9-2)
31. Kansas City (9-1)
32. Detroit (9-1)
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
Cowboys’ final Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
Former Dallas Cowboys star arrested after Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11