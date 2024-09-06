Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slams door shut on Dak Prescott contract talk
Jerry Jones has spent the entire offseason talking around contract extensions and it sounds as though he’s ready to move on. With his Dallas Cowboys gearing up for a Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns, Jones shut down questions regarding the contract status of Dak Prescott.
The runner-up for the 2023 NFL MVP enters the season with no security beyond this year and it doesn’t sound like that will change anytime soon. Or at least Jones won’t be talking to the media about it.
In addition to Prescott entering the final year of his deal, Dallas has yet to extend head coach Mike McCarthy. Jones took a hardline approach with his situation as well, but t did offer some praise by saying he’s more than satisfied with the work they’ve done.
Despite his satisfaction in the work they’ve done in the regular season, it’s safe to say Jones is less than thrilled with the lack of playoff success his team has had.
He believes the urgency created from the absence of job security could be a motivating factor. It could also blow up in his face, especially in the case of Prescott.
Already poised to be the highest-paid player in the NFL, Prescott cannot be tagged this offseason due to a clause in his current deal. That could lead to a bidding war intense enough to make Jones wish he did more talking before the season.
