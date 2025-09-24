Cowboys’ pass defense named among NFL’s biggest surprises through first 3 weeks
No one expected the Dallas Cowboys defense to be the strength of their team in 2025, but not many expected them to be as bad as they are.
Through the first three weeks of the season, Dallas has surrendered 1,193 yards and 92 points. Their pass defense has been the main culprit, currently last in the league with 864 yards.
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb replacement is already on the roster
They’ve been especially susceptible to the deep pass, and their inability to stop the bleeding was named among the biggest surprises in the NFL over the first three weeks by Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon.
”By no means was this pass D expected to improve without Micah Parsons wreaking havoc in the front seven, but Dallas has surrendered a ridiculous 12 25-plus-yard passing plays in the last two weeks alone,” Gagnon wrote.
“That's 6.0 per game, compared to 1.9 in 2024. Trevon Diggs and Kaiir Elam have both been disappointing in the secondary. ”
Dallas is adamant that the return of DaRon Bland will help. They’ve also expressed confidence in rookie Shavon Revel Jr., who has yet to make his debut following a torn ACL suffered last season while at East Carolina.
No amount of talent, however, will help if the defense continues to struggle with communication and assignments. Until they get on the same page, big plays will happen consistently.
