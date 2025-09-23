Jadeveon Clowney gets first chance to impress Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 vs Packers
The Dallas Cowboys will be welcoming former star pass rusher Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, and they will also be introducing a new defensive end to the fans.
After Jadeveon Clowney did not play in the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, he is expected to make his debut in primetime on Sunday night.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones discussed Clowney's status during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan and made it clear that the team is expecting Clowney to suit up against Green Bay.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys free fall begins after dreadful loss
"Yes, we fully expect him to be able to come in and help," said Jones.
"We're gonna look at this film very closely and seeing exactly where our shortfalls are and seeing where we can do some things differently to have success. I certainly believe we have the coaching staff and the players to play good defense."
Not only does Clowney bring a veteran presence to a young defensive line, but he brings versatility that the defense desperately needs.
MORE: Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
Along with his ability to rush the passer, Clowney is stout against the run and could immediately make an impact when he steps onto the field for his debut.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday, September 28.
