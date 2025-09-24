Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb replacement is already on the roster
The Dallas Cowboys were struck by the injury bug in the Week 3 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, losing star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and first-round 2025 NFL draft pick Tyler Booker to high-ankle sprains.
Both players are expected to miss multiple weeks, which leaves the offense in tough situation.
If there is any silver lining for Dallas, it's that the team already has a serviceable replacement for Lamb on the roster. Enter Jalen Tolbert, who was the team's second-leading receiver during the 2024 season.
Thanks to the offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens, the Cowboys have some much-needed depth at the position for an unfortunate situation like this.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report commented on Tolbert's ability to step in as WR2, which is the role he filled a year ago.
"If the Cowboys are optimistic about Lamb's return in about a month, they don't need to make a big move on the trade market," Moton writes.
"George Pickens can be Dak Prescott's go-to target, while Jalen Tolbert sees more opportunities in the passing game. As the Cowboys' No. 2 wideout last season, Tolbert logged career highs in multiple receiving categories, recording 49 catches for 610 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns."
Tolbert being in line for increased snaps is the logical option for Dallas, and it helps that he already has familiarity with Dak Prescott, so there wouldn't be any growing pains. We'll just have to see how the offense looks in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers and whether drastic measures will need to be made or if the team can try to ride out the Lamb injury.
