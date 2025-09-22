Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on DaRon Bland's potential return
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt more than just a loss on the field in Week 3. During the game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain that will more than likely sideline him for a few weeks.
Going into the game, the Cowboys were already without some big names, which included cornerback DaRon Bland.
Bland suffered a foot injury in the team's opening game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. That injury caused him to miss the last two games.
On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media during his post Week 3 press conference.
During the press conference, Schottenheimer shared very little when it came to an update for Lamb. Although what he did say made it feel like Lamb's road back to the field may be longer than anyone hoped.
As for Bland, Schottenheimer shared that the former All-Pro cornerback is trending in the right direction to play in Week 4.
That is excellent news for the Cowboys, who saw their secondary get torched against the Bears and the New York Giants in the past two weeks.
The Cowboys' defense looked out of place this past Sunday. Bland's return is more than just the return of a great player; having him on the field will also bring confidence to a unit that desperately needs some.
