3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys have a massive matchup facing them in Week 4 when they welcome the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium.
Not only is this a big game, but it is also the return of Micah Parsons. Parsons was traded just before the start of the regular season, and everyone circled this game on their calendars.
MORE: Cowboys might have struck gold with Javonte Williams based on this stat
So, how can the Cowboys pull off the upset? Here are three keys to victory Dallas can use on Sunday night.
Pressure Love
Funny that we are talking about pressuring the quarterback, but the Cowboys must get Packers quarterback Jordan Love out of his comfort zone.
The Cleveland Browns' defense brought the pressure this past Sunday, and Love had his worst game of the season. If the Cowboys can push the envelope with the pass rush, there's a chance they win this game.
Limit Turnovers
The Cowboys turned the ball over four times in their loss to the Chicago Bears. If that happens on Sunday night, you can count this game as a loss as well.
The Packers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Handing them the ball with turnovers will make this one ugly night.
MORE: Jerry Jones discusses Micah Parsons' return to Dallas, shows no regrets about trade
Turpin Time
The Cowboys are going to need some folks to step up on offense with the absence of CeeDee Lamb. It's time for KaVontae Turpin to be the weapon the team needs him to be. A breakout performance on Sunday night could give the Cowboys the edge.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys' unbelievable loss to Bears in Week 3
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys free fall begins after dreadful loss
Cowboys WR George Pickens goes viral for sideline meltdown in loss to Bears
Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc