Dallas Cowboys perfectly described with fast-food analogy
It’s fair to say that theDallas Cowboys haven’t been legitimate contenders for nearly 30 years. Even when they won 12 games in each of the past three seasons, no one believed they would make any noise in the playoffs — and that proved to be the case.
Despite their struggles, they have remained one of the most popular teams in the NFL. Year after year, they draw more eyes than most teams, and it can be confusing at times.
In that respect, Steven Johnston sent out a tweet recently that summed the Cowboys up perfectly. He compared them to McDonalds, saying they’re popular for their marketing even though the product isn’t that good.
Jerry Jones has often praised himself for building up the Cowboys brand. He’s often had the flashiest stadium, practice facilities, and even tours. What he hasn’t had is a Super Bowl win in the 21st century.
As is the case with McDonald’s — who won’t fix their ice cream machines or improve their menu — don’t expect Jones to change. He’s proven to be satisfied piling up the money while pointing to his big investment in 1989 as proof that he’s still the best.
