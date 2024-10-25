Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones reacts to ESPN story on bad Cowboys culture & he loves it

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacted to the ESPN.com story about tours of the team facility irking players, and he isn't phased one bit.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't bothered one bit by a negative ESPN.com report detailing club culture issues and reports that players are growing irked by fan tours at the team facility.

The reports claimed players find the tours "distracting" and that there is a feeling that the Cowboys are not all about football and winning.

Current Cowboys stars like quarterback Dak Prescott were quick to dismiss those claims.

Jerry Jones was asked about the report during an appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and he gave the most Jerry Jones response possible.

He wasn't bothered by the report. Instead, he was happy, because the report "will increase our tours significantly."

Jerry added, "It’s ridiculous to think that it impacts the play of the players."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pre-game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

A guided adult tour of The Star costs $40 per person. "The Ultimate Fan Experience" is available as an upgrade for $70, and includes an "Authentic Letter of Fandom from Jerry Jones, Magnetic Pop-Up Picture Frame, An Exclusive Dallas Cowboys Lapel Pin, and Event Day Tote."

The "Owner's Experience Tour" is the standard tour with the addition of a "virtual conversation" with an AI Jerry Jones.

A little weird, but get your money how you can, Jerry.

Josh Sanchez
