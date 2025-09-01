Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 opener: Dallas is heavy underdog

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles face off in the first game of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, and the betting odds suggest America's Team has its hands full on the road.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys Nation, we've officially made it to game week. It's been a chaotic few days with the roster gymnastics and reshuffling going on, including the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers, which sent shockwaves through the NFL.

The Cowboys take the field in just a matter of days, traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Because Dallas is taking the field after ditching its best player, the oddsmakers aren't feeling too good about the Cowboys' chances.

In fact, the Cowboys are more than a one touchdown underdog.

According to ESPN BET, the Eagles are significant 7.5-point favorites over the visiting Cowboys, while the over/under is just 47.5 total points.

The moneyline has Dallas as a +300 dog, while Philly is a -400 favorite.

That means a $100 wager on the Cowboys would land you a $300 profit, while you would have to risk $400 for a $100 payday by betting on the Eagles.

A full look at the betting odds and information for Thursday night's game can be seen below.

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
TV Info: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock

Betting Odds: Eagles -7.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Eagles -400, Cowboys +300

