Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys play charades in hilarious 2025 schedule announcement

The Dallas Cowboys dropped a second NFL schedule release video, and this one brought the entertainment with the stars playing charades.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys fans before the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys fans before the game against the New York Giants. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' schedule is set for the 2025 NFL regular season, with plenty of primetime and standalone games, a Week 10 bye week, and a brutal five-game stretch in the second half of the season.

But before we worry about how all of the action on the field will play out, the team had some fun with their approach to the schedule release.

On Wednesday night, the team dropped a schedule release video that showed off the Easter Eggs that were littered throughout the team's pre-schedule release show with Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and other stars.

MORE: Cowboys NFL schedule release video leaked games with hidden Easter Eggs

On Thursday morning, there was a second video with some Cowboys playing charades and sounding out clues while trying to mimic the mascots or team names of opponents. It was a mixed bag of results.

While some of the noises were unrecognizable, the players did their best.

And at the end of the day, we now know when and where each game of the season will be going down. All we can do now is hope for the best.

A full look at the Cowboys' schedule for the 2025 season can be seen below.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 record prediction: What are the experts saying?

Dallas Cowboys 2025 schedule

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New York Giants.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET

WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears | FOX } 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons at Bank of America Stadiu
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons after a game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos | CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET

WEEK 10: BYE WEEK

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET

WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET

WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Matt Hankins.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Matt Hankins. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games

NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?

Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season

Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News