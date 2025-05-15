Dallas Cowboys play charades in hilarious 2025 schedule announcement
The Dallas Cowboys' schedule is set for the 2025 NFL regular season, with plenty of primetime and standalone games, a Week 10 bye week, and a brutal five-game stretch in the second half of the season.
But before we worry about how all of the action on the field will play out, the team had some fun with their approach to the schedule release.
On Wednesday night, the team dropped a schedule release video that showed off the Easter Eggs that were littered throughout the team's pre-schedule release show with Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and other stars.
On Thursday morning, there was a second video with some Cowboys playing charades and sounding out clues while trying to mimic the mascots or team names of opponents. It was a mixed bag of results.
While some of the noises were unrecognizable, the players did their best.
And at the end of the day, we now know when and where each game of the season will be going down. All we can do now is hope for the best.
A full look at the Cowboys' schedule for the 2025 season can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 schedule
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET
WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears | FOX } 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos | CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 10: BYE WEEK
WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET
WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)
