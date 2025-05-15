Dallas Cowboys 2025 record prediction: What are the experts saying?
The Dallas Cowboys 2025 schedule became official on Wednesday, which led to plenty of discussion.
Some pundits, like Colin Cowherd, were frustrated that Dallas was going to be featured so often in the national spotlight. There were also concerns about a daunting stretch of games near the end of the season.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 NFL preseason schedule, dates, & times announced
There were also predictions to be made. Now that we knew when the Cowboys would face each opponent, the time was right to make season predictions.
While we have our own guess at how the season will unfold, others weighed in as well. Here’s a look at what the experts expect from Dallas in 2025.
Gilberto Manzano, SI.com (11-6)
“Despite the eight prime-time games, Dallas has somewhat of a favorable early schedule, playing the Giants and Packers at home and the Bears and Jets on the road in the first five weeks. Pickens and the Cowboys could be the betting favorites in the four games, but they might find themselves down 0–1 after the tough season opener in Philadelphia.”
NFL Network (11-6)
Maurice Jones-Drew and Michael Robinson go back and forth picking this schedule, and have some interesting choices.
In the end, they see the Cowboys doing just enough to get to 11-6.
FOX Sports (9-8)
”Maybe nothing about the Cowboys’ dismal 2024 season sat worse with Jerry Jones than this: They started 0-5 at home en route to an ugly 2-7 record. So it’s probably not a good thing that six of their eight games in Dallas are against playoff teams from last year, including games against both Super Bowl teams. The good news is they get to face a lot of rebuilding teams on the road, with two games in New York (Giants and Jets) and games in Las Vegas and Carolina, so they should be able to fatten up their record there. It won’t be easy, but turning around their home fortunes is probably their key to getting back to the playoffs. They’ll also have to survive a four-week stretch in November/December against the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions and Vikings. At least three of those four (all but Week 14 at Detroit) are at home.”
Pro Football Network (7-10)
”They open the season on Thursday Night against the Eagles and it doesn’t get any easier for the Cowboys. They have just a 10.9% chance to make the playoffs this season and actually have a strong mathematical probability of being in contention for the No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.”
USA Today (9-8)
”Overall, the Cowboys' schedule poses considerable challenges, with games against the AFC West and NFC North divisions ahead. This sets the stage for a tough season for ‘America's Team’, as they could potentially finish third in the division again but have the opportunity to compete for a wild-card spot if everything aligns in their favor.”
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games
NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?
Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is