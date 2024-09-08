Dallas Cowboys Player Spotlight for Week 1: Tyler Guyton
As the Dallas Cowboys get ready for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, the spotlight will be on rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton, who's set to face one of the NFL's most formidable challenges right out of the gate: Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that if Guyton fails to hold his own against Myles Garrett, he could single-handedly determine whether the Cowboys win or lose. Myles Garrett is not just any pass rusher; he's an absolute freak of nature, who has double-digit sacks in each of the last six seasons. He has the ability to take over this game if Guyton doesn't step up to the challenge.
For Guyton, Dallas' first-round pick from Oklahoma, stepping into the NFL against Garrett is a trial by fire. However, if Guyton can hold his own and perform well against a player of Garrett’s caliber in his first NFL game, it should only get easier from here on out.
MORE: 3 reasons the Cowboys will beat the Browns
Fortunately, during training camp, Tyler Guyton has been regularly matched up against Dallas' own defensive star, Micah Parsons. There's arguably no one better in the NFL to prepare Guyton for facing someone like Myles Garrett than Parsons himself. This daily battle has undoubtedly helped with Tyler Guyton's development and his technique, as seen in preseason games. He has already shown significant improvement from his college days.
If Tyler Guyton can manage to neutralize or even just contain Garrett, it would be a monumental achievement for a rookie. Guyton holding his own against Myles Garrett could be a sign that they have found their starting left tackle for the next decade. For this reason, he is the player to keep an eye on in Week 1.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie